Being Born Be Donya Amadan

Unrated

Edinburgh Iranian Festival Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017
new Being Born poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Edinburgh Iranian Festival on 17th February 2017.
Directed by:

Mohsen Abdolvahab

Written by:

Mohsen Abdolvahab

Produced by:

Mohamad Ahmadi

Starring:

Soheil Abdi, Elham Abdolahi, Pooneh Abolkarimzadeh, Maryam Afshar, Mehdi Amri and Parasto Asefi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An Iranian couple struggling having a baby.

Reviews

Being Born Cast

Soheil Abdi

Soheil Abdi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Elham Abdolahi

Elham Abdolahi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Pooneh Abolkarimzadeh

Pooneh Abolkarimzadeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Maryam Afshar

Maryam Afshar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Mehdi Amri

Mehdi Amri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Parasto Asefi

Parasto Asefi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being Born

Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017