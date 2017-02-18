Pickups is the story of Aidan who is suffering from insomnia, back trouble and the breakdown of his marriage. Aidan finds solace in a number of strangers he picks up, although he's now concerned someone is stalking him. Work is getting on top of him too, he murdered a couple of people last week and he still has more people to kill.
1982
Unknown
Unknown
Pickups
22 April 1984
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Pickups
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pickups
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pickups
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pickups
24 April 1968
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)