Pickups

Unrated

Audi Dublin International Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017
new Pickups poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jamie Thraves

Written by:

Aidan Gillen and Jamie Thraves

Produced by:

Phil Bowman and Jamie Thraves

Starring:

Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Amy De Bhrún, Sophia Del Pizzo, Echo, Charlotte Gascoyne and Aidan Gillen

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pickups is the story of Aidan who is suffering from insomnia, back trouble and the breakdown of his marriage. Aidan finds solace in a number of strangers he picks up, although he's now concerned someone is stalking him. Work is getting on top of him too, he murdered a couple of people last week and he still has more people to kill.

Reviews

Pickups Cast

Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Antonia Campbell-Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pickups

Amy De Bhrún

Amy De Bhrún headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pickups

Sophia Del Pizzo

Sophia Del Pizzo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pickups

Echo

Echo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pickups

Charlotte Gascoyne

Charlotte Gascoyne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pickups

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Arthur: Legend of the SwordPickups

