Below Her Mouth is a bold, uninhibited drama that begins with a passionate weekend affair between two women. Dallas, a roofer and Jasmine, a fashion editor, share a powerful and immediate connection that inevitably derails both of their lives.
11 May 1990
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Below Her Mouth
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Below Her Mouth
14 February 1983
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Below Her Mouth
1980
Unknown
Unknown
Below Her Mouth
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Below Her Mouth
20 February 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Below Her Mouth