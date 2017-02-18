* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Below Her Mouth

6.1 / 165 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
new Below Her Mouth poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 19th February 2017.

Directed by:

April Mullen

Written by:

Stephanie Fabrizi

Produced by:

Melissa Coghlan

Starring:

Erika Linder, Natalie Krill, Sebastian Pigott, Mayko Nguyen, Tommie-Amber Pirie and Melanie Leishman

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Below Her Mouth is a bold, uninhibited drama that begins with a passionate weekend affair between two women. Dallas, a roofer and Jasmine, a fashion editor, share a powerful and immediate connection that inevitably derails both of their lives.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Below Her Mouth is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Below Her Mouth.

Below Her Mouth Cast

Erika Linder

Erika Linder headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Natalie Krill

Natalie Krill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Sebastian Pigott

Sebastian Pigott headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Mayko Nguyen

Mayko Nguyen headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Tommie-Amber Pirie

Tommie-Amber Pirie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Melanie Leishman

Melanie Leishman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Below Her Mouth

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:49 18th February 2017