The Odyssey L'odyssée

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 22nd February 2017
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Jérôme Salle

Written by:

Jean-Michel Cousteau, Albert Falco, Jérôme Salle and Laurent Turner

Produced by:

Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Olivier Bronckart, Olivier Delbosc, Philippe Godeau, Philippe Logie and Marc Missonnier

Starring:

Lambert Wilson, Pierre Niney, Audrey Tautou, Laurent Lucas, Benjamin Lavernhe and Vincent Heneine

Genres:

Adventure, Biography

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From 1949 to 1979, thirty years in the life of captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the famous researcher, scientist, inventor, filmmaker whose greatest achievement is to have made the general public more curious - and accordingly closer - to the sea. A genius, a leader of men and a charismatic opinion maker, Cousteau was not without defects, his being unfaithful to ever-supportive wife Simone for example or else his vainglory..., but let him who is without sin cast the first stone. The spectator leaves Cousteau in mid-1979 at the worst time of his life: his favorite son, Philippe, has just died in the crash of a plane he was piloting. The dashing conqueror of the sea has suddenly become a broken old man, tempted to discouragement but his eldest son Jean-Michel is by his side to help him overcome his grief and go on with his mission.

