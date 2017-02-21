* × Change Settings

Les pépites

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Les pépites poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Xavier de Lauzanne

Written by:

Xavier de Lauzanne

Produced by:

Yves Darondeau, Xavier de Lauzanne, François-Hugues de Vaumas, Christophe Lioud and Emmanuel Priou

Starring:

Christian des Pallières, Marie-France des Pallières, Bertrand des Pallières, Isabelle Leibl, Eric des Pallières and Leakhana des Pallières

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two worlds colliding for the best. The children of Phnom Penh scavenging the dump-site to survive and a recently retired couple discovering Cambodia. This is the extraordinary human story of Christian and Marie France and how they changed the lives of more than 10,000 kids over 20 years. For a Child Smile is born.

Reviews

Les pépites Cast

Christian des Pallières

Christian des Pallières headshot

Date of Birth:

1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

Marie-France des Pallières

Marie-France des Pallières headshot

Date of Birth:

1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

Bertrand des Pallières

Bertrand des Pallières headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

Isabelle Leibl

Isabelle Leibl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

Eric des Pallières

Eric des Pallières headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

Leakhana des Pallières

Leakhana des Pallières headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les pépites

