Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd February 2017
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

David Hylan and Raydra Hall

Written by:

David Hylan

Produced by:

Raydra Hall and David Hylan

Starring:

Lance Bass, Robert Darrow, Deborah Allen, Wm. Marc Spurlock, Gary Cathey and Buddy Williamson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South" is an independent documentary examining the work and influence of ACT UP Shreveport in the conservative Deep South.

Reviews

Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South Cast

Lance Bass

Date of Birth:

4 May 1979

Robert Darrow

Date of Birth:

Deborah Allen

Date of Birth:

Wm. Marc Spurlock

Date of Birth:

Gary Cathey

Date of Birth:

Buddy Williamson

Date of Birth:

