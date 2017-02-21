* × Change Settings

Zoology Zoologiya

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd February 2017
new Zoology poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Written by:

Ivan I. Tverdovskiy

Produced by:

Guillaume de Seille, Esther Friedrich, Maria Lavnikovich, Natalya Mokritskaya, Mila Rozanova, Ulyana Saveleva, Alec Schulmann, Bénédicte Thomas and Alexander Weimer

Starring:

Masha Tokareva, Natalya Pavlenkova, Aleksandr Gorchilin, Dmitriy Groshev, Zhanetta Demikhova and Anna Astashkina

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Middle-aged zoo worker Natasha still lives with her mother in a small coastal town. As she struggles for independence, she has to endure the absurd reality of her life filled with gossip spread by the women around her. She is stuck and it seems that life has no surprises for her until one day... she grows a tail. Embarrassed at first, Natasha decides to go further with the transformation and use it as an opportunity to redefine herself as a person and as a woman. With the new "accessory" she gets access to the life that she has never experienced before - she starts a relationship with a man, who finds her attractive, she goes out and allows herself to be foolish for the first time in her life. But her second puberty eventually comes to an end and Natasha has to make a choice between reality and illusion.

Reviews

Zoology Cast

Masha Tokareva

Masha Tokareva headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoology

Natalya Pavlenkova

Natalya Pavlenkova headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoology

Aleksandr Gorchilin

Aleksandr Gorchilin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ZoologyThe Student

Dmitriy Groshev

Dmitriy Groshev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoology

Zhanetta Demikhova

Zhanetta Demikhova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoology

Anna Astashkina

Anna Astashkina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoology

