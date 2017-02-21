* × Change Settings

Koudelka Shooting Holy Land

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Koudelka Shooting Holy Land poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gilad Baram

Written by:

Gilad Baram and Elisa Purfürst

Produced by:

Gilad Baram and Radim Procházka

Starring:

Josef Koudelka

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Czech Photographer Josef Koudelka grew up behind the Iron Curtain and always wanted to know "what was on the other side". Forty years after capturing the iconic images of the Soviet invasion of Prague in 1968, the legendary Magnum photographer arrives in Israel and Palestine. On first seeing the nine-meter-high wall built by Israel in the West Bank, Koudelka is deeply shaken and embarks on a four-year project in the region which will confront him once again with the harsh reality of violence and conflict. Director Gilad Baram, Koudelka's assistant at the time, follows him on his journey through the Holy Land from one enigmatic and visually spectacular location to another. In each location - soon to become a new "Koudelka photo" - a new scene unfolds, gradually introducing us to Koudelka's method of working and his perception of the world he is documenting as well as the people he encounters. A fascinating dialogue emerges between Baram's cinematography and Koudelka's still photographs.

Koudelka Shooting Holy Land Cast

Josef Koudelka

Josef Koudelka headshot

Date of Birth:

1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Koudelka Shooting Holy Land

Recommendations

