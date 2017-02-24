* × Change Settings

Ezra

8.0 / 694 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Ezra poster
Contains sustained supernatural threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd March 2017.

Directed by:

Jayakrishnan

Produced by:

A.V. Anoop, Mukesh R. Mehta and C.V. Sarathi

Starring:

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Sankar, Vijayaraghavan and Sudev Nair

Genres:

Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Ezra Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

Priya Anand

Priya Anand headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

Sujith Sankar

Sujith Sankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

Vijayaraghavan

Vijayaraghavan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

Sudev Nair

Sudev Nair headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ezra

