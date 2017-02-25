* × Change Settings

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race Solan og Ludvig: Herfra til Flåklypa

6.6 / 254 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Rasmus A. Sivertsen

Written by:

Kjell Aukrust and Karsten Fullu

Produced by:

Cornelia Boysen and Synnøve Hørsdal

Starring:

John F. Brungot, Anders Bye, Kåre Conradi, Fredrikke Egeberg, Kari Ann Grønsund and Bjarte Hjelmeland

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A secret bet between Solan and Olvar O. Kleppvold, he loses the house and workshop of the genious inventor Reodor Felgen, and they both bring their allies in the fight to win.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race.

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race Cast

John F. Brungot

John F. Brungot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Anders Bye

Anders Bye headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Kåre Conradi

Kåre Conradi headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Fredrikke Egeberg

Fredrikke Egeberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Kari Ann Grønsund

Kari Ann Grønsund headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Bjarte Hjelmeland

Bjarte Hjelmeland headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:07 25th February 2017