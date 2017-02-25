A secret bet between Solan and Olvar O. Kleppvold, he loses the house and workshop of the genious inventor Reodor Felgen, and they both bring their allies in the fight to win.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
4 December 1981
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
11 January 1972
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race
24 February 1970
Unknown
Unknown
Louis & Luca - The Big Cheese Race