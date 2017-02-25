* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shadow of Truth Tzel Shel Emet

8.3 / 124 votes

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 25th February 2017
new Shadow of Truth poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines

Written by:

Yotam Guendelman, Ari Pines and Mika Timor

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

2 hours 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a long search, the body of 13 year old Tair Rada is found in her school's toilets, inside a stall locked from within. A week later the police arrests Roman Zadorov, a Ukrainian immigrant who had worked at the school. Eventually he confesses and stands for trial, but many believe he is innocent, and rumors of a conspiracy spread throughout the social media. While some think Tair was murdered by her classmates, kids her own age, one mysterious person claims that he knows who the real killer is - his disturbed ex-girlfriend.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shadow of Truth.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:07 25th February 2017