Movie Synopsis:

After a long search, the body of 13 year old Tair Rada is found in her school's toilets, inside a stall locked from within. A week later the police arrests Roman Zadorov, a Ukrainian immigrant who had worked at the school. Eventually he confesses and stands for trial, but many believe he is innocent, and rumors of a conspiracy spread throughout the social media. While some think Tair was murdered by her classmates, kids her own age, one mysterious person claims that he knows who the real killer is - his disturbed ex-girlfriend.