Munna is a fan of dancing sensation Michael Jackson since his childhood to make money he dances on streets. He comes across Dev who gives him an opportunity to dance in a national dance competition on televisionWhere he is known as Munna Michael the competition goes well since start. But while its coming to an end with only 6 contenders left Munna discovers a secret about the competition.
19 May 1974
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Munna Michael
2 March 1990
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Munna Michael
4 January 1984
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
Munna Michael
9 June 1975
Unknown
5' 2½" (1.59 m)
Munna Michael
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Munna Michael
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Munna Michael