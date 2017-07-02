* × Change Settings

Munna Michael

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
Munna Michael poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:shooting

Directed by:

Sabir Khan

Written by:

Vimi Datta

Produced by:

Sunil Lulla and Vikram Rajani

Starring:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff, Jiiva, Ameesha Patel, Chitrangda Singh and Farah Khan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Munna is a fan of dancing sensation Michael Jackson since his childhood to make money he dances on streets. He comes across Dev who gives him an opportunity to dance in a national dance competition on televisionWhere he is known as Munna Michael the competition goes well since start. But while its coming to an end with only 6 contenders left Munna discovers a secret about the competition.

Reviews

Munna Michael Cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Jiiva

Jiiva headshot

Date of Birth:

4 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Farah Khan

Farah Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 08:30 2nd July 2017