Leaving Greece

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Anna Brass

Written by:

Anna Brass

Produced by:

Anna Brass

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

Dari

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2008, Afghan teenagers Hossein, Reza and Kaka flee their homeland for Europe, hoping to find freedom and peace. By coincidence they arrive in Greece, but Greece is at the dawn of the crisis and soon it becomes clear that they cannot stay. However, they cannot leave neither, since Greece's frontiers are one of the best monitored on the continent. Yet, the three friends keep trying to leave Greece in order to reach another European country and to pass through a rightful asylum procedure. An undertaking that puts at risk not only their friendship, but also their lives.

Last update was at 10:17 26th February 2017