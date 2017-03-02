* × Change Settings

Ears Orecchie

6.8 / 37 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 7th March 2017.

Directed by:

Alessandro Aronadio

Written by:

Alessandro Aronadio and Valerio Cilio

Produced by:

Costanza Coldagelli

Starring:

Milena Vukotic, Ivan Franek, Piera Degli Esposti, Niccolò Senni, Pamela Villoresi and Rocco Papaleo

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man wakes up one morning with an annoying ringing sound in his ears. A note on the fridge says: 'your friend Luigi has died. PS. I took the car'. The problem is that he does not even remember who this guy Luigi is. This is just the beginning of a tragicomic day during which he will be plunged into the folly of the world. One of those days that change your life forever.

Reviews

Ears Cast

Milena Vukotic

Milena Vukotic headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

Ivan Franek

Ivan Franek headshot

Date of Birth:

1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

Piera Degli Esposti

Piera Degli Esposti headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

Niccolò Senni

Niccolò Senni headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

Pamela Villoresi

Pamela Villoresi headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

Rocco Papaleo

Rocco Papaleo headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ears

