Iron Men

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new Iron Men poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Paul Crompton and Suri Krishnamma

Starring:

Ray Winstone, Slaven Bilic and Mark Noble

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Behind the scenes and with the fans of West Ham United as they move to a new home after 112 years at Upton Park.

Reviews

Iron Men Cast

Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iron MenJawbone

Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iron Men

Mark Noble

Mark Noble headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iron Men

Last update was at 07:20 2nd March 2017