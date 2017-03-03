* × Change Settings

Houston, We Have a Problem

8.1 / 1535 votes

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017
new Houston, We Have a Problem poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th March 2017.

Directed by:

Ziga Virc

Written by:

Bostjan Virc and Ziga Virc

Produced by:

Sinisa Juricic, Ingmar Trost and Bostjan Virc

Starring:

Slavoj Zizek

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Slovenian

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The cold war, the space race, and NASA's moon landing are iconic events that defined an era. They are also fodder for conspiracy theories. In Houston, We Have a Problem! filmmaker Ziga Virc explores the myth of a secret multi-billion-dollar deal involving America's purchase of Yugoslavia's space program in the early 1960s. This masterfully crafted feature-length docu-fiction is an intriguing blend of reality and fiction that recreates recent history through the prism of conspiracy theories. It invites the audience to make up its own mind about what is invented and what is real. In between the blurred lines of reality and fiction, Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek asks the billion-dollar question: 'What is truth?' Using a wealth of archive footage, the film brings together all the strands of the myth through an eyewitness account from Ivan, a senior space engineer in the controversial Yugoslav space program. After WW2, Yugoslav intelligence reveals the existence of long-lost space.

Reviews

Houston, We Have a Problem Cast

Slavoj Zizek

Slavoj Zizek headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Houston, We Have a Problem

