Stanley a Man of Variety

Unrated

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017
new Stanley a Man of Variety poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Stephen Cookson

Written by:

Stephen Cookson, Falcon Fields and Timothy Spall

Produced by:

Stephen Cookson, Jules Gladys and Peter Keegan

Starring:

Timothy Spall

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man who has been stuck in prison for far too long starts to see hallucinations.

Reviews

Stanley a Man of Variety Cast

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stanley a Man of Variety

Last update was at 08:20 3rd March 2017