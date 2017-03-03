A G8 meeting is being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. The world's most powerful economists are gathered to enact important provisions that will deeply influence the world economy. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead.
9 August 1959
Unknown
5' 11¼" (1.81 m)
The Confessions
24 January 1950
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Confessions
24 August 1969
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
The Confessions
13 August 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Confessions
3 July 1965
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Wonder WomanJustice LeagueThe Confessions
23 February 1970
Unknown
5' 6¼" (1.68 m)
The Confessions