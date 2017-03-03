* × Change Settings

The Confessions Le confessioni

6.2 / 596 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
new The Confessions poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Roberto Andò

Written by:

Roberto Andò and Angelo Pasquini

Produced by:

Angelo Barbagallo and Fabio Conversi

Starring:

Toni Servillo, Daniel Auteuil, Pierfrancesco Favino, Moritz Bleibtreu, Connie Nielsen and Marie-Josée Croze

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A G8 meeting is being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. The world's most powerful economists are gathered to enact important provisions that will deeply influence the world economy. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead.

