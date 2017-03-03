* × Change Settings

Across the River

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 4th March 2017
new Across the River poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Keshhav Panneriy

Written by:

Keir Charles, Elizabeth Healey, Simon Josiffe, Keshhav Panneriy and Russell Taylor

Produced by:

Jane Aprile, Jeannie Carla and Keshhav Panneriy

Starring:

Elizabeth Healey, Keir Charles, Liz Richardson, Tomasz Aleksander, Leon Ockenden and Gillian MacGregor

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ryan is broke, with sculpture his only income and his girlfriend is starting to resent it. They're having her parents round for dinner so he needs to get back but he's building an elephant out of sand on the Southbank. Emma seems to have it all as a successful corporate lawyer, but juggling the demands of a huge merger and her roles as wife and mother is tough. Ryan was her first love; it ended badly and they haven't seen each other since then... until now. It's very awkward at first but they soon find something in common. A strike has paralyzed public transport and they need to get to their homes: quite close to each other, but on opposite sides of the river. He convinces her that they should walk. On their way they reminisce, argue, cry and laugh. They can never recapture what they had, but the memory of it tempts Ryan and she too is swept up in the romance; a momentary escape. Where now? Written by Anonymous.

Reviews

Across the River Cast

Elizabeth Healey

Elizabeth Healey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Keir Charles

Keir Charles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Liz Richardson

Liz Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tomasz Aleksander

Tomasz Aleksander headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Leon Ockenden

Leon Ockenden headshot

Date of Birth:

1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Gillian MacGregor

Gillian MacGregor headshot

Date of Birth:

7 May 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

