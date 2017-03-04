A Very Sicliian Justice

Movie Synopsis:

Xray Films were given exceptional access to Sicilian Judge Antonino Di Matteo for A Very Sicilian Justice, narrated by Helen Mirren. Di Matteo is the chief prosecutor in Italy's 'Trial of the Century'. Those accused of colluding in the 'season of terror' that rocked Italy from 1991 to 94 include five mafia bosses and five members of the political establishment including senior police chiefs and politicians. Di Matteo is now the most threatened and protected man in Italy. Mafia boss Totò Riina has called for his 'spectacular' assassination, 'It'll be an execution like we used to have in Palermo'. A bomb plot to kill the Judge has been uncovered and the search for the conspirators and their explosives hidden in Palermo is underway. The Judge's plight has inspired supporters to take to the streets in solidarity, but an appeal to those in authority to support him has been met with silence. Di Matteo and his family have become virtual prisoners: 'I am conflicted. To give up would be a.