* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Very Sicliian Justice

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th March 2017
new A Very Sicliian Justice poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Paul Sapin

Starring:

Helen Mirren

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Xray Films were given exceptional access to Sicilian Judge Antonino Di Matteo for A Very Sicilian Justice, narrated by Helen Mirren. Di Matteo is the chief prosecutor in Italy's 'Trial of the Century'. Those accused of colluding in the 'season of terror' that rocked Italy from 1991 to 94 include five mafia bosses and five members of the political establishment including senior police chiefs and politicians. Di Matteo is now the most threatened and protected man in Italy. Mafia boss Totò Riina has called for his 'spectacular' assassination, 'It'll be an execution like we used to have in Palermo'. A bomb plot to kill the Judge has been uncovered and the search for the conspirators and their explosives hidden in Palermo is underway. The Judge's plight has inspired supporters to take to the streets in solidarity, but an appeal to those in authority to support him has been met with silence. Di Matteo and his family have become virtual prisoners: 'I am conflicted. To give up would be a.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Very Sicliian Justice.

A Very Sicliian Justice Cast

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the FuriousA Very Sicliian Justice

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:54 4th March 2017