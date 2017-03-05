* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

When the Sun Shines Når solen skinner

8.3 / 15 votes

Manchester Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th March 2017
new When the Sun Shines poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Frederik Barington

Written by:

Frederik Barington

Produced by:

Lars Iversen

Starring:

Elias Munk, Laura Kjær, Vibeke Ankjær, Kasper Løfvall Stensbirk, Sonny Lindberg and Anna Søgaard Frandsen

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sofus, a young terminally ill cancer patient is enrolled in a hospice feeling ready to die. Shortly after arriving, he meets Sarah a charming young hospice worker. Sarah's impulsiveness and interesting approach to life intrigues him. However, Sarah hides a dark past, her father died of cancer and never gave her the chance to say goodbye. Sarah and Sofus spends a day together and Sarah shows Sofus a glimpse of the life he has never lived. On what seems to be the peak of their happiness together Sofus relapses and has an epileptic seizure which causes Sarah to shut Sofus out of her life afraid of losing him as she lost her dad. Sofus comfort in dying is now replaced with a fear of missing out on the life that he never knew he missed. Sofus realizes than in order to regain comfort in his remaining days, he has to understand the life and youth he has never experienced and have Sarah forgive her dead farther in order to start a new life.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on When the Sun Shines.

When the Sun Shines Cast

Elias Munk

Elias Munk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Laura Kjær

Laura Kjær headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Vibeke Ankjær

Vibeke Ankjær headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Kasper Løfvall Stensbirk

Kasper Løfvall Stensbirk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Sonny Lindberg

Sonny Lindberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Anna Søgaard Frandsen

Anna Søgaard Frandsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the Sun Shines

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:55 5th March 2017