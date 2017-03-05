When the Sun Shines

Movie Synopsis:

Sofus, a young terminally ill cancer patient is enrolled in a hospice feeling ready to die. Shortly after arriving, he meets Sarah a charming young hospice worker. Sarah's impulsiveness and interesting approach to life intrigues him. However, Sarah hides a dark past, her father died of cancer and never gave her the chance to say goodbye. Sarah and Sofus spends a day together and Sarah shows Sofus a glimpse of the life he has never lived. On what seems to be the peak of their happiness together Sofus relapses and has an epileptic seizure which causes Sarah to shut Sofus out of her life afraid of losing him as she lost her dad. Sofus comfort in dying is now replaced with a fear of missing out on the life that he never knew he missed. Sofus realizes than in order to regain comfort in his remaining days, he has to understand the life and youth he has never experienced and have Sarah forgive her dead farther in order to start a new life.