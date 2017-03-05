* × Change Settings

S is for Stanley

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 6th March 2017
new S is for Stanley poster
Directed by:

Alex Infascelli

Written by:

Alex Infascelli, Vincenzo Scuccimarra and Filippo Ulivieri

Produced by:

Inti Carboni, Lorenzo Foschi, Alex Infascelli, Davide Luchetti, Federica Paniccia and Brett Ratner

Starring:

Emilio D'Alessandro, Alex Infascelli, Roberto Pedicini, Anthony Clive Riche and Janette Woolmore

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

S Is For Stanley is the story of Emilio D'Alessandro, Stanley Kubrick's personal driver. A Friendship that lasted through 30 years of their lives, helped create four cinema masterpieces, and brought together two apparently opposite people, that found their ideal journey companion far away from their homes.

S is for Stanley Cast

