Botticelli Inferno

5.7 / 22 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Botticelli Inferno poster
Contains images of violence and very mild sex references. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 13th March 2017.

Directed by:

Ralph Loop

Written by:

Ralph Loop

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Renaissance master Botticelli spent over a decade painting and drawing hell as the poet Dante described it. The film takes us on a journey through hell with fascinating and exciting insights into Botticelli's art and its hidden story.

