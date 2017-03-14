* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Indivisible Indivisibili

7.1 / 252 votes

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 14th March 2017
new Indivisible poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Edoardo De Angelis

Written by:

Nicola Guaglianone, Barbara Petronio and Edoardo De Angelis

Produced by:

Attilio De Razza and Pierpaolo Verga

Starring:

Angela Fontana, Marianna Fontana, Antonia Truppo, Toni Laudadio, Peppe Servillo and Gaetano Bruno

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Daisy and Violet are twin sisters on the verge of turning 18. They are blessed with beautiful voices and are sought after to sing at weddings, communions and baptisms. Their real draw is another trait which cloaks them in fascinating charm: they are siamese twins. They support their family with their singing like a well oiled company/entertainment machine. This idyllic situation ends when a notable English doctor sees them at a first communion in Casertavecchia. He sentences them to the possibility of a normal life when he states, "I can separate you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Indivisible.

Indivisible Cast

Angela Fontana

Angela Fontana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Marianna Fontana

Marianna Fontana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Antonia Truppo

Antonia Truppo headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Toni Laudadio

Toni Laudadio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Peppe Servillo

Peppe Servillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Gaetano Bruno

Gaetano Bruno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indivisible

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 14th March 2017