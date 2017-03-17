Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

Movie Synopsis:

This is a story that has never been told and is MTB history in the making. The film has been made by international and Bafta winning filmmakers, Pip Piper and Michael Clifford. A co production between Blue Hippo Media and Singletrack magazine, Europes leading MTB magazine and website. Its headline sponsors are Orange Bikes : Hope Technology and Islabikes. The film features some of the stars and unsung heroes of mountain biking including Dan,Gee and Rachel Atherton / Martyn Ashton / Gary Fisher / Geoff Apps / Tracy Moseley / Steve Peat / Rob Warner / Isla Rowntree and internet sensation Danny Macaskill plus loads of others connected to this amazing story. We also have amazing archive and stories taking us from the mid 50's through to the present day. A story full of passion and emotion that will take you on the untold story of British mountain biking.