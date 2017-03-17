* × Change Settings

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017
new Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Michael B. Clifford

Produced by:

Mark Alker, Sarah Green and Pip Piper

Starring:

Danny MacAskill, Tracy Moseley, Steve Peat and Rob Warner

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is a story that has never been told and is MTB history in the making. The film has been made by international and Bafta winning filmmakers, Pip Piper and Michael Clifford. A co production between Blue Hippo Media and Singletrack magazine, Europes leading MTB magazine and website. Its headline sponsors are Orange Bikes : Hope Technology and Islabikes. The film features some of the stars and unsung heroes of mountain biking including Dan,Gee and Rachel Atherton / Martyn Ashton / Gary Fisher / Geoff Apps / Tracy Moseley / Steve Peat / Rob Warner / Isla Rowntree and internet sensation Danny Macaskill plus loads of others connected to this amazing story. We also have amazing archive and stories taking us from the mid 50's through to the present day. A story full of passion and emotion that will take you on the untold story of British mountain biking.

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story Cast

Danny MacAskill

Danny MacAskill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

Tracy Moseley

Tracy Moseley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

Steve Peat

Steve Peat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

Rob Warner

Rob Warner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story

