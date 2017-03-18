* × Change Settings

Bazodee

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new Bazodee poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Todd Kessler

Written by:

Claire Ince

Produced by:

Susanne Bohnet, Steven Brown, Claire Ince, Ancil McKain, Lorraine O'Connor and Atit Shah

Starring:

Staz Nair, Kabir Bedi, Natalie Perera, Valmike Rampersad, Kriss Dosanjh and Rahul Nath

Genres:

Drama, Musical, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anita Panchouri is the doting daughter of a deep in debt Indian businessman. She's on the verge of willingly marrying a wealthy suitor when she meets a romantic rasta singer, Lee de Leon who's drafted last minute to perform at her engagement party. There are sparks, naturally, but Anita refuses to acknowledge them, focusing instead on playing matchmaker to a constantly bickering, secretly-in-love couple: her sarcastic cousin Poorvi and her underachieving future brother-in-law, Partiv. Of course, no one can see these sworn enemies are made for each other.no one except Lee who vows to unite the two. Anita is skeptical that Lee, the newly arrived stranger, can pull off a feat she's been trying to accomplish for years. When he succeeds in transforming the fighters into love birds through a little creative Cupidry, however, Anita's moved by Lee's romantic gifts and decides she wants to be with him, just once, before she enters a loveless marriage for the sake of her father's future. But.

Reviews

Bazodee Cast

Staz Nair

Staz Nair headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Natalie Perera

Natalie Perera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Valmike Rampersad

Valmike Rampersad headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Kriss Dosanjh

Kriss Dosanjh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Rahul Nath

Rahul Nath headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bazodee

Last update was at 11:15 18th March 2017