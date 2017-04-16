* × Change Settings

Sleepless

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Sleepless poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Baran bo Odar

Written by:

Andrea Berloff, Frédéric Jardin, Nicolas Saada and Olivier Douyère

Starring:

Jamie Foxx, Scoot McNairy, Gabrielle Union, Octavius J. Johnson, Michelle Monaghan and Dermot Mulroney

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vincent Downs is a cop in Las Vegas, who's partnered with a crooked cop. His partner asks him to steal some drugs, which they do. But what they don't know is that the drugs belong to a crime family, the Novaks who goes after anyone who crosses them. And Rob Novak the man who was handling the drug sale sets his sights on the man who sold him the drugs, casino boss Rubino. Rubino discovers Downs was the one who stole the drugs so he has Downs' son abducted and tells Downs to bring the drugs to his casino. Jennifer Bryant, an idealistic cop who wants to take down every criminal including the Novaks. Recently one her busts went bust and she did everything by the book. She thinks all the men are patronizing her. When she meets Downs she gets a vibe off of him and follows him. Downs brings the drugs to the casino and hides the drugs. Downs meets with Rubino and asks for his drugs. Downs wants his son first before he gives him the drugs. Rubino shows him his son and goes to get the drugs but.

Sleepless Cast

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Scoot McNairy

Scoot McNairy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Octavius J. Johnson

Octavius J. Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan headshot

Date of Birth:

23 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

