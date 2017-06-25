* × Change Settings

In This Corner of the World Kono sekai no katasumi ni

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
In This Corner of the World poster
Contains moderate war violence and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 81 cinemas on Wednesday 28th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 31st July 2017.

Directed by:

Sunao Katabuchi

Written by:

Sunao Katabuchi and Fumiyo Kono

Produced by:

Taro Maki and Masao Maruyama

Starring:

Non, Megumi Han, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Nanase Iwai and Minori Omi

Genres:

Animation, Drama, History, War

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in Hiroshima during World War II, an eighteen-year-old girl gets married and now has to prepare food for her family despite the rationing and lack of supplies. As she struggles with the daily loss of life's amenities she still has to maintain the will to live.

Reviews

In This Corner of the World Cast

Non

Date of Birth:

13 July 1993

Megumi Han

Date of Birth:

3 June 1989

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Date of Birth:

10 February 1982

Natsuki Inaba

Date of Birth:

Nanase Iwai

Date of Birth:

Minori Omi

Date of Birth:

Last update was at 11:33 25th June 2017