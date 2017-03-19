* × Change Settings

The Future Perfect El futuro perfecto

Wales One World Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th March 2017
new The Future Perfect poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Nele Wohlatz

Written by:

Pío Longo and Nele Wohlatz

Produced by:

Cecilia Salim and Nele Wohlatz

Starring:

Xiaobin Zhang, Saroj Kumar Malik, Mian Jiang and Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Finding a job and learning Spanish are Xiaobin's first priorities as a young Chinese migrant in Buenos Aires, and both bring with them the dilemmas of human relationships. A delightfully original comedy of manners that builds a fascinating exploration of the stories we live by and the limits of language, this demonstrates a great sense of the possibilities of cinema.

The Future Perfect Cast

Xiaobin Zhang

Saroj Kumar Malik

Mian Jiang

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

6 March 1986

