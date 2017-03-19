* × Change Settings

Seat in Shadow

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th March 2017
Directed by:

Henry Coombes

Written by:

Henry Coombes and David Sillars

Produced by:

Deva Smith

Starring:

Henry Coombes, Ross Hunter, Jonathan Leslie, Marcella Mclntosh, Jo McQuaid and Lee Partridge

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Out of the imagination of acclaimed artist-filmmaker Henry Coombes comes Albert, an eccentric, aging painter doubling as an unconventional, Jung-inspired psychotherapist. When Albert's friend asks him to counsel her lethargic grandson Ben, whose ongoing boyfriend problems are rapidly fueling an already deep depression, their subsequent therapy sessions reveal as much about Albert as they do about the troubled young man. Coombes' debut feature is a witty, perceptive study of social mores, sexual excess and the bizarre, symbiotic relationship between doctor and patient; teacher and pupil; artist and muse.

Reviews

