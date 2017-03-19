* × Change Settings

The Red Spider Czerwony pajak

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marcin Koszalka

Written by:

Marcin Koszalka, Lukasz M. Maciejewski and Marta Szreder

Produced by:

Izabela Helbin, Michal Kollar, Agnieszka Kurzydlo, Rafal Orlicki, Viktor Taus and Katarzyna Wodecka-Stubbs

Starring:

Filip Plawiak, Adam Woronowicz, Julia Kijowska, Malgorzata Foremniak, Marek Kalita and Wojciech Zielinski

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Karol, an ordinary young man, runs into a much older man, whom he believes to be the so-called Red Spider, the terrifying serial killer prowling the streets of Kraków in the 1960s. Karol becomes obsessed with the man and spies on him. In the meantime he meets Danka, a slightly older photographer, working for the local newspaper. Tempted by love, fascinated by death, Karol will soon have to make the most important choice of his life.

Reviews

The Red Spider Cast

Filip Plawiak

Date of Birth:

26 September 1989

Adam Woronowicz

Date of Birth:

25 December 1973

Julia Kijowska

Date of Birth:

8 October 1981

Malgorzata Foremniak

Date of Birth:

8 January 1967

Marek Kalita

Date of Birth:

1 October 1958

Wojciech Zielinski

Date of Birth:

23 April 1979

