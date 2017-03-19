Karol, an ordinary young man, runs into a much older man, whom he believes to be the so-called Red Spider, the terrifying serial killer prowling the streets of Kraków in the 1960s. Karol becomes obsessed with the man and spies on him. In the meantime he meets Danka, a slightly older photographer, working for the local newspaper. Tempted by love, fascinated by death, Karol will soon have to make the most important choice of his life.
26 September 1989
Unknown
Unknown
The Red Spider
25 December 1973
Unknown
6' 0½" (1.84 m)
The Red Spider
8 October 1981
Unknown
Unknown
The Red Spider
8 January 1967
Unknown
Unknown
The Red Spider
1 October 1958
Unknown
Unknown
The Red Spider
23 April 1979
Unknown
Unknown
The Red Spider