The Trans List

7.0 / 96 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd March 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th March 2017.

Directed by:

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Produced by:

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, Sam McConnell and Janet Mock

Starring:

Buck Angel, Kylar Broadus, Caroline Cossey, Laverne Cox, Miss Majors Griffen-Gracy and Caitlyn Jenner

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Trans List explores the range of experiences lived by Americans who identify as transgender (an umbrella term for people whose gender identity does not conform to that typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth). No two experiences of trans people are exactly alike. Transgender, transsexual, gender-queer, bi-gender, and non-binary are just a few of the multitude of self-identifiers in the trans community. This film gives a platform to a diverse group of eleven individuals to tell their stories in their own words of their experience with identity, family, career, love, struggle and accomplishment.

Reviews

The Trans List Cast

Buck Angel

Buck Angel headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kylar Broadus

Kylar Broadus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Caroline Cossey

Caroline Cossey headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss Majors Griffen-Gracy

Miss Majors Griffen-Gracy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

