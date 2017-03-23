* × Change Settings

West North West Seihokusei

Unrated

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 23rd March 2017
new West North West poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 25th March 2017.

Directed by:

Takuro Nakamura

Written by:

Takuro Nakamura

Produced by:

Hao Qing, Kaihei Shiota and Han Yu

Starring:

Hanae Kan, Sahel Rosa and Yûka Yamauchi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kei works at a cocktail bar, while Ai works as a model. Fearing she'll be ostracized by society, Kei chooses not to admit her sexual orientation to anyone, and, as a result, she becomes distressed and lonely. One day, Kei gets close to Naima, an Iranian student studying art in Japan. Ai quickly becomes jealous of them and their budding relationship. Kei gradually becomes pessimistic as she thinks about a future with Ai, and Ai worries that she will lose Kei. In the meantime, Naima is having a hard time understanding what Kei wants despite growing closer to her. All three of them are embarrassed and insecure but eventually they begin to share their emotions.

West North West Cast

Hanae Kan

Hanae Kan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West North West

Sahel Rosa

Sahel Rosa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West North West

Yûka Yamauchi

Yûka Yamauchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West North West

