* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bears

7.4 / 5361 votes

Wild Film Festival Scotland Release Date

Saturday 25th March 2017
new Bears poster
Contains scenes of animal hunting and fighting. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey and Adam Chapman

Written by:

Alastair Fothergill, Adam Chapman and Pamela Ribon

Produced by:

Adam Chapman and Keith Scholey

Starring:

John C. Reilly

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In an epic story of breathtaking scale, Disneynature's new True Life Adventure "Bears" showcases a year in the life of a bear family as two impressionable young cubs are taught life's most important lessons. Set against a majestic Alaskan backdrop teeming with life, their journey begins as winter comes to an end and the bears emerge from hibernation to face the bitter cold. The world outside is exciting-but risky-as the cubs' playful descent down the mountain carries with it a looming threat of avalanches. As the season changes from spring to summer, the brown bears must work hard to find food-ultimately feasting at a plentiful salmon run-while staying safe from rival male bears and predators, including an ever-present wolf. "Bears" captures the fast-moving action and suspense of life in one of the planet's last great wildernesses-Alaska! Written by Walt Disney Studios.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bears.

Bears Cast

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wreck-It Ralph 2Holmes and WatsonBears

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017