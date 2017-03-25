* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Lovesong

6.4 / 213 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th March 2017
new Lovesong poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th March 2017.

Directed by:

So Yong Kim

Written by:

Bradley Rust Gray and So Yong Kim

Produced by:

Morgan Coy, Bradley Rust Gray, Dave Hansen, Alex Lipschultz, Johnny Mac and Elise Tyler

Starring:

Riley Keough, Jessie Ok Gray, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Jena Malone, Juliet Fitzpatrick and Neal Huff

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Neglected by her husband, Sarah embarks on an impromptu road trip with her young daughter and her best friend Mindy. Along the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate connection in the days before Mindy's wedding.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Lovesong.

Lovesong Cast

Riley Keough

Riley Keough headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Logan LuckyLovesong

Jessie Ok Gray

Jessie Ok Gray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lovesong

Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lovesong

Jena Malone

Jena Malone headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lovesong

Juliet Fitzpatrick

Juliet Fitzpatrick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lovesong

Neal Huff

Neal Huff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lovesong

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017