Pushing Dead

7.9 / 47 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th March 2017
new Pushing Dead poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th March 2017.

Directed by:

Tom E. Brown

Written by:

Tom E. Brown

Produced by:

Eyde Belasco, Jim Bloom, Richard LaGravenese and Chris Martin

Starring:

Robin Weigert, Danny Glover, James Roday, Tom Riley, Khandi Alexander and Derrick O'Connor

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a struggling writer, HIV positive for 20+ years, accidentally deposits a $100 birthday check, he is dropped from his health plan for earning too much. In this new era of sort-of universal care, can he take on a helpless bureaucracy or come up with $3000 a month to buy meds on his own.

Pushing Dead Cast

Robin Weigert

Robin Weigert headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Date of Birth:

Danny Glover

Danny Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Date of Birth:

James Roday

James Roday headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Date of Birth:

Tom Riley

Tom Riley headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Date of Birth:

Khandi Alexander

Khandi Alexander headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Date of Birth:

Derrick O'Connor

Derrick O'Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Date of Birth:

Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017