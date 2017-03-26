Movie Synopsis:

Featuring the insights for three children (aged 10, 8 and 4), a family leaves the comforts of home to live for 9 months in the remote wilderness of the Canadian North. They spend the long northern winter living in a small cabin with no road access, no electricity, no running water, no internet and not a single watch or clock. Set in the Yukon, All The Time In The World is a deeply personal documentary that explores the theme of disconnecting from our hectic and technology laden lives in order to reconnect with each other, ourselves and our natural environment.