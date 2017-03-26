* × Change Settings

Sea Tomorrow

Open City Docs Release Date

Wednesday 29th March 2017
new Sea Tomorrow poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Katerina Suvorova

Written by:

Katerina Suvorova and Johannes Wahlström

Produced by:

Sain Gabdullin and Anna Vilgelmi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The End. Or rather, long after the end of the world as we know it; when global warming is more than a topic of conversation, when financial crises are no longer about numbers, when ideas of right and wrong are only as relevant as they are practical. This is when the documentary film "Sea Tomorrow" is filmed. Set on the arid seabed of the former Aral Sea, the film takes us on a journey into the world after the apocalypse, a world where nothing prevails but emptiness and silence. But in this emptiness and seeming silence, hidden from the public eye, something is gathering strength. And it is growing with an enormous conviction, matched only by the force of a sea, and the need for a towel on a scorching post-apocalyptic beach.

Last update was at 19:56 26th March 2017