12 Strong Horse Soldiers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
12 Strong poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nicolai Fuglsig

Written by:

Peter Craig, Doug Stanton and Ted Tally

Produced by:

Jerry Bruckheimer, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith

Starring:

Chris Hemsworth, Trevante Rhodes, Elsa Pataky, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Geoff Stults and Rob Riggle

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A team of CIA agents and special forces head into Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks in an attempt to dismantle the Taliban.

Reviews

12 Strong Cast

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Times at the El RoyaleAvengers: Infinity WarUntitled Avengers Movie12 Strong

Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Predator12 Strong

Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

12 Strong

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarThe Shape of Water12 Strong

Michael Peña

Michael Peña headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp12 StrongA Wrinkle in Time

Geoff Stults

Geoff Stults headshot

Date of Birth:

15 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

12 Strong

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night SchoolMidnight SunStatus UpdateWar with Grandpa12 Strong

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:19 6th January 2018