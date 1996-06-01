* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Current War

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
The Current War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Current War is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Written by:

Michael Mitnick

Produced by:

Timur Bekmambetov, Basil Iwanyk and Harvey Weinstein

Starring:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse compete to create a sustainable system and market it to the American people.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Current War is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Current War.

The Current War Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

JerusalemAvengers: Infinity WarJungle BookHow the Grinch Stole ChristmasThe Current War

Katherine Waterston

Katherine Waterston headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldThe Current War

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarX-Men: Dark Phoenix

Tom Holland

Tom Holland headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

UnchartedThe Current WarChaos WalkingAvengers: Infinity WarSpies in Disguise

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shape of Water12 StrongThe Current War

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 19th December 2017