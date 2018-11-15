* × Change Settings

The Girl in the Spider's Web

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 21st November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
The Girl in the Spider's Web poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail, language and sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.girlinthespidersweb.movie

Directed by:

Fede Alvarez

Written by:

Fede Alvarez, Jay Basu, Steven Knight, David Lagercrantz and Stieg Larsson

Produced by:

Eli Bush, Elizabeth Cantillon, Berna Levin, Amy Pascal, Scott Rudin, Søren Stærmose, Ole Søndberg, Charlie Woebcken, Henning Molfenter and Christoph Fisser

Starring:

Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes Bang, Cameron Britton, Sverrir Gudnason and Lakeith Stanfield

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Reviews

The Girl in the Spider's Web Cast

Claire Foy

Claire Foy headshot

Date of Birth:

16 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Sylvia Hoeks

Sylvia Hoeks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Claes Bang

Claes Bang headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Cameron Britton

Cameron Britton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Sverrir Gudnason

Sverrir Gudnason headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's WebSorry to Bother You

