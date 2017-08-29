* × Change Settings

American Assassin

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 14th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
American Assassin poster
Contains strong sadistic and bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 8th September 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 13 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Cuesta

Written by:

Michael Finch, Vince Flynn, Marshall Herskovitz, Stephen Schiff and Edward Zwick

Produced by:

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Nick Wechsler

Starring:

Dylan O'Brien, Taylor Kitsch, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Scott Adkins and David Suchet

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Long before he began hunting terrorists, Mitch Rapp was a gifted college scholar/athlete. Then, tragedy struck and Rapp was recruited into the nation's most elite covert operations program. After completing training designed to teach the kind of lethal skills necessary to target our most dangerous enemies, here and abroad, he is a man reborn with a mission of retribution.

Reviews

American Assassin Cast

Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maze Runner: The Death CureAmerican Assassin

Taylor Kitsch

Taylor Kitsch headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the BraveAmerican Assassin

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American AssassinDumbo

Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Assassin

Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Assassin

David Suchet

David Suchet headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American Assassin

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:54 29th August 2017