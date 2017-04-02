* × Change Settings

The Sad & Beautiful World of Sparklehorse

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 2nd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alex Crowton and Bobby Dass

Written by:

Angela Faye Martin

Produced by:

Alex Crowton and Bobby Dass

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Sad & Beautiful World of Sparklehorse is a film about Mark Linkous, singer-songwriter and founder of the alternative rock band Sparklehorse. A cult and hugely influential figure in the alternative music scene... See full synopsis.

