A tense political thriller based on real events that lays bare the devastating after effects of an oppressive regime on future generations. In contemporary Spain Mario is struggling to care for his father, Miguel, whose dementia often transports him back to his tumultuous youth in 1970s Argentina. Through the memories of one of their contemporaries, Mario discovers the hidden truth: his parents were radical activists. The young Miguel - played by Chino Darín, son of Ricardo - and his upper-class girlfriend Diana were idealistic revolutionaries under the end of the Peron government, making the deadly transition from peaceful protest to clandestine armed struggle.
14 January 1989
Unknown
Unknown
Pasaje de vida
14 May 1950
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
Pasaje de vida
23 April 1988
Unknown
Unknown
Pasaje de vida
11 March 1978
Unknown
Unknown
Pasaje de vida
9 October 1983
Unknown
6' 1¼" (1.86 m)
Pasaje de vida
20 March 1979
Unknown
Unknown
Pasaje de vida