Pasaje de vida

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 4th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Pasaje de vida poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 4th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Diego Corsini

Written by:

Fran Araújo and Diego Corsini

Produced by:

Felipe Arnuncio, Mariana Cangas, Diego Corsini and Matías Lértora

Starring:

Chino Darín, Miguel Ángel Solá, Carla Quevedo, Javier Godino, Marco Antonio Caponi and Silvia Abascal

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A tense political thriller based on real events that lays bare the devastating after effects of an oppressive regime on future generations. In contemporary Spain Mario is struggling to care for his father, Miguel, whose dementia often transports him back to his tumultuous youth in 1970s Argentina. Through the memories of one of their contemporaries, Mario discovers the hidden truth: his parents were radical activists. The young Miguel - played by Chino Darín, son of Ricardo - and his upper-class girlfriend Diana were idealistic revolutionaries under the end of the Peron government, making the deadly transition from peaceful protest to clandestine armed struggle.

Reviews

Pasaje de vida Cast

Chino Darín

Chino Darín headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Miguel Ángel Solá

Miguel Ángel Solá headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Carla Quevedo

Carla Quevedo headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Javier Godino

Javier Godino headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Marco Antonio Caponi

Marco Antonio Caponi headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Silvia Abascal

Silvia Abascal headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pasaje de vida

Last update was at 10:11 2nd April 2017