Dough

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
Dough poster
Contains drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

John Goldschmidt

Written by:

Jonathan Benson and Jez Freedman

Produced by:

Wolfgang Esenwein, György Gattyán, John Goldschmidt and András Somkuti

Starring:

Jonathan Pryce, Jerome Holder, Phil Davis, Ian Hart, Pauline Collins and Andrew Ellis

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Safa Habimana, is an immigrant in Britain who is struggling to make ends meet, with the hope that one day, she and her teenage son will reunite with her husband. On the other hand, her son Ayyash, a troubled young Muslim with lots of time in his hands, has no interest in anything except how to spend the time with his friends and make easy money. An occurrence caused by bad luck and even worse timing, will bring the Police on his doorstep forcing Safa to take drastic measures. So she sets up an appointment with Nat, a Jew baker for whom she works for asking him to take Ayyash as an apprentice. Beginnings are usually hard at first, but as time moves on, business flourish and customers rush in, a strong bond will develop between the two men, unbeknownst to them that problems are just around the corner.

Dough Cast

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dough

Jerome Holder

Jerome Holder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dough

Phil Davis

Phil Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dough

Ian Hart

Ian Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God's Own CountryDough

Pauline Collins

Pauline Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dough

Andrew Ellis

Andrew Ellis headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dough

Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017