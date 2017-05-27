Movie Synopsis:

Safa Habimana, is an immigrant in Britain who is struggling to make ends meet, with the hope that one day, she and her teenage son will reunite with her husband. On the other hand, her son Ayyash, a troubled young Muslim with lots of time in his hands, has no interest in anything except how to spend the time with his friends and make easy money. An occurrence caused by bad luck and even worse timing, will bring the Police on his doorstep forcing Safa to take drastic measures. So she sets up an appointment with Nat, a Jew baker for whom she works for asking him to take Ayyash as an apprentice. Beginnings are usually hard at first, but as time moves on, business flourish and customers rush in, a strong bond will develop between the two men, unbeknownst to them that problems are just around the corner.