The Graduate

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
The Graduate poster
Contains moderate sex references and infrequent brief nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 23rd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 30th July 2017.

Directed by:

Mike Nichols

Written by:

Calder Willingham, Buck Henry and Charles Webb

Produced by:

Lawrence Turman

Starring:

Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, William Daniels, Murray Hamilton and Elizabeth Wilson

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ben has recently graduated from college, with his parents now expecting great things from him. At his "Homecoming" party, Mrs. Robinson, the wife of his father's business partner, has Ben drive her home, which leads to an affair between the two. The affair eventually ends, but comes back to haunt him when he finds himself falling for Elaine, Mrs. Robinson's daughter.

The Graduate Cast

Anne Bancroft

Anne Bancroft headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman headshot

Date of Birth:

8 August 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

Katharine Ross

Katharine Ross headshot

Date of Birth:

29 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

William Daniels

William Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1927

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

Murray Hamilton

Murray Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1923

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

Elizabeth Wilson

Elizabeth Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1921

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Graduate

