McLaren

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
McLaren poster
Contains moderate injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 16 cinemas on Thursday 25th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 18th August 2017.

Official Site:

www.mclaren.com

Directed by:

Roger Donaldson

Written by:

James Brown, Matthew Metcalfe, Glenn Standring and Tim Woodhouse

Produced by:

Fraser Brown and Matthew Metcalfe

Starring:

Dwayne Cameron

Genres:

Action, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the McLaren Motor Racing team. A man who showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win.

McLaren Cast

Dwayne Cameron

Dwayne Cameron headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

McLaren

