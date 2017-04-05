* × Change Settings

The Very Private Life of Mister Sim La vie très privée de Monsieur Sim

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 6th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
Directed by:

Michel Leclerc

Written by:

Michel Leclerc, Baya Kasmi and Jonathan Coe

Produced by:

Caroline Adrian, Fabrice Goldstein and Antoine Rein

Starring:

Jean-Pierre Bacri, Isabelle Gélinas, Vimala Pons, Christian Bouillette, Vincent Lacoste and Félix Moati

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

François Sim considers himself worthless and he may have good reasons for that. Hasn't he lost his job as well as his wife Caroline? Isn't he unable to relate to Lucy, his teenage daughter? Didn't he, when he was eighteen miss out on passion whereas the sexy, gorgeous Luigia opened her arms to him? Hasn't he - he who keeps craving communication - invariably proved a dreadful bore to others...? So, when Sim is unexpectedly offered a job, he takes it, hoping one more time to give a little bit of meaning to his life. Even if his task amounts to driving across France and trying to sell... a "revolutionary biological toothbrush" to reluctant dentists!

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2017