* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Missing

Unrated

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 10th April 2017
new Missing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released
[More Details...]

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

E Oni

Starring:

Um Jee-won, Kong Hyo-jin, Kim Hie-won and Park Hae-jun

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Returning home one day to find that her 18-month old son and trusted nanny have disappeared, a nightmare scenario begins to unfold for single-mother Ji-sun. With a custody battle for the child hanging over her head, going to the police is not an option. When it's discovered that the nanny, Han-mae, has lied about her identity, a desperate situation goes from bad to worse, and a frantic chase begins...

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Missing.

Missing Cast

Um Jee-won

Um Jee-won headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing

Kong Hyo-jin

Kong Hyo-jin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing

Kim Hie-won

Kim Hie-won headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing

Park Hae-jun

Park Hae-jun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 10th April 2017