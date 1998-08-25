* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sheep & Wolves

5.8 / 679 votes

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Monday 10th April 2017
new Sheep & Wolves poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Maxim Volkov and Andrey Galat

Written by:

1kg Sugar, Neil Landau, Ethan Reiff, Maksim Sveshnikov and Cyrus Voris

Produced by:

Yi Feng, Yuriy Moskvin, Vladimir Nikolaev and Sergey Selyanov

Starring:

Tom Felton, Ruby Rose, JB Blanc, Ross Marquand, China Anne McClain and Sarah Natochenny

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a magical faraway land, in a picturesque little village nestled among green meadows and rolling hills, lives a flock of carefree sheep. But their pastoral and stress-free life is interrupted when a pack of wolves sets up camp in the nearby ravine. In accordance with ancient traditions, the retiring pack leader Magra announces that his future successor must prove his right to lead by vanquishing his rivals. When the powerful and blood-thirsty Ragear steps forward, the only wolf brave enough to challenge him is Grey, the pack's favorite, but a hopeless goof ball. To become a leader and win back Bianca's love, Grey goes off into the woods, where he discovers a camp of Gypsy rabbits. The fortune-teller rabbit Mami gives him a magical "transmutation potion." Grey drinks the potion and goes back to the wolves' den, but finds out upon arrival that he has been transformed into... a ram!

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sheep & Wolves.

Sheep & Wolves Cast

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & Wolves

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3MegSheep & Wolves

JB Blanc

JB Blanc headshot

Date of Birth:

13 February 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & Wolves

Ross Marquand

Ross Marquand headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & Wolves

China Anne McClain

China Anne McClain headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & Wolves

Sarah Natochenny

Sarah Natochenny headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & Wolves

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 10th April 2017